Chillicothe nets win over BLT

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion tennis team visited Chillicothe Tuesday, April 18 for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.

The Cavaliers won the match, four courts to one.

Mason Mullins won at second singles for Washington, 6-3, 6-4 over Colin Halm.

At first singles, Blake Bagheri lost to Kaiden Koch, 1-6, 6-3, 2-6.

At third singles, Nathan Upthegrove lost to Asher Pendell, 0-6, 4-6.

At first doubles, Jon Rader and Landon Miller lost to Allison Remley and J.B. Maravilla, 2-6, 1-6.

At second doubles, Logan Miller and Landen Mayfield fell to Judea Harding and Morgan Harper, 0-6, 0-6.

Washington is scheduled to host Hillsboro Thursday, April 20 4:30 p.m.