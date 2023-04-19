Jefferson Chapter #300 holds Eastern Star inspection

Jefferson Chapter #300, of Jeffersonville, held its annual inspection of officers at a stated meeting on April 18 and initiated two new members, Barbara Garner and Lane Garner. Barbara is the granddaughter of Jefferson Chapter’s Past Patron Ronnie Sears.

Denise Gregory (Deputy Grand Matron of Districts 23 and 28) of Lucasville Chapter #495 served as Inspecting Officer. Worthy Matron Susie Mayer and Worthy Patron Larry Mayer welcomed many members and visitors to the meeting.

At the meeting, Worthy Patron Larry Mayer also received his 25-year pin, presented to him by his son, Associate Patron Dale Mayer.

Some of Jefferson Chapter #300’s charities include donating to local scholarships, Special Olympics, Christmas children’s programs, cancer projects, dyslexia centers, and hurricane relief efforts. The chapter recently collected Easter blessing boxes filled with supplies and several bags of food and delivered them to local families in need. Additional items collected will also be shared with the two food pantries.

The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong. The organization was created in the United States in the early 19th century to allow women to join with their Masonic relatives in promoting the values and charitable purposes that are such an important part of the Masonic fraternity. The organization is open to women, 18 years of age or older, who are related to Masons in good standing. Male members of the order must be Masons in good standing.

For more information, please visit the OES Jefferson Chapter #300 Facebook page.