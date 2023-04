Washington Court House Rotary met Tuesday in the Kroger parking lot for an Earth Day clean-up project. The city supplied gloves and trash bags, and those who participated picked up trash along the bike trail from Temple Street, up to Gardner Park.

Washington Court House Rotary met Tuesday in the Kroger parking lot for an Earth Day clean-up project. The city supplied gloves and trash bags, and those who participated picked up trash along the bike trail from Temple Street, up to Gardner Park.