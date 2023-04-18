Washington Municipal Court civil credit news

From the Washington Court House Municipal Court:

Erin Capital Management LLC, New York, NY v. Leonard E. Moore, Killbuck, OH, claims amount $2,597.22, for complaint.

Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, CA v. Brooke Creagan, 114 E. Oak St., Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $1,285.64, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corp, Columbus, OH v. Markie Furniss, 601 Peabody, Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,795.33, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Angela A. Atwood, 6895 Danville Road NE, Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $1,391.21, for complaint.

Eagle Loan Co. Of Ohio, Chillicothe, OH v. Mariah A. Horn, Mount Sterling, OH, claims amount, $2,217.76, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Lori A. Moore, 6681 West Road NE, Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $1,102.44, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Craig Forsha, 603 E. Elm St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,369.37, for complaint.

Discover Bank, New Albany, OH v. Mindy J. Butcher, 776 Linden Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $3,259.04, for complaint.

HS Financial Group LLC, Cleveland, OH v. Tammy Cherry, Frankfort, OH, claims amount $3,099.72, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Julie R. Robinson, Leesburg, OH, claims amount $1,643.32, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Alisa Warren, 136 McDowell St., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $5,179.61, for complaint.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Amanda Smith, 2729 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $296, for small claim.

Ralph The Tire Man, P.O. Box 254, Washington C.H., OH v. Tyler M. Hidy, Greenfield, OH, claims amount $388.71, for complaint.

Highland District Hospital, Hillsboro, OH v. Deborah S. Lykins, Greenfield, OH, claims amount $1,200.73, for complaint.

Ralph The Tire Man, P.O. Box 254, Washington C.H., OH v. Blanton Brown, 213 Gardner Ct., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $235.13, for complaint, was dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Adam Vanslyke, 1214 Rawlings St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,648.87, for complaint.

Forsythe Finance LLC, Brookfield, WI v. Brittany Fyffe, New Holland, OH, claims amount $2,053.25, for complaint.

Bank of America, Columbus, OH v. Gisele C. Kidwell, 2824 US Hwy 22 NW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,693.83, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corp, Columbus, OH v. Courtney Daugherty, 76 West St., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $11,185.79, for complaint, was dismissed.

Adena Fayette Medical, 1450 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H., OH v. Robert Taynor, 511 Campbell St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $11,546.36, for complaint, was dismissed.

Adena Fayette Medical, 1450 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H., OH v. Paul Graham II, 324 N. Fayette St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,252.53, for complaint, was dismissed.

Kevin and Tammy Girton, 6189 Creek Road SE, Washington C.H., OH v. Chris Burlile, 627 Rawlings St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount unknown, for forcible entry and detainer.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Tasha N. Freeman, 5583 SR 753 SE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,016.15, for complaint, was dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Shane Smith, 626 Gregg St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $664.35, for complaint.

Capital One Bank, Dublin, OH v. Gavin Mallow, Greenfield, OH, claims amount $1,895.75, for complaint.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Ryan and Tara Stallman, 822 Maple St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $284.32, for small claims.

Dubrall Family Trust, Greenfield, OH v. Brenton J. Turner, 627 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $15,000, for evictions, was dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Jessica Gilliard, 5763 US Hwy 62 NE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,807.80, for complaint.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Columbus, OH v. Chase B. Roberts, 195 Woodsview Dr. Apt. D, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $2,838.43, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Ali Krupla, 425 Lewis St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,069.57, for complaint.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. William Smith, 914 Pearl St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $239.08, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. William Smith, 914 Pearl St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $424.36, for small claims.