Lemaster throws no-hitter, Blue Lions beat Panthers 14-0

After cold temperatures led to the game being postponed a day, the Miami Trace Panthers hosted the Washington Blue Lions in a Frontier Athletic Conference baseball game. Coming into the game, Miami Trace was 7-3 overall and 3-1 in the FAC, while Washington was 10-1 overall and 4-0 in the FAC.

The Panthers started Gaige Stuckey on the mound, while the Blue Lions started Tanner Lemaster.

Stuckey finished the top of the first inning striking out three and walking one. In the bottom of the first inning, Lemaster struck out two and forced the third batter to pop out.

In the top of the second inning, Stuckey would retire the Blue Lions in order, and Lemaster would do the same in the bottom half of the inning.

The first hit of the evening came from the leadoff batter for Washington in the third inning, Will Miller. Miller singled to center field and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Evan Lynch. John Wall would then hit a ground ball single between the Panthers’ first and second basemen to score Miller and give Washington a 1-0 lead.

Titus Lotz walked and the next batter was retired. With two outs recorded in the inning, the Blue Lions rallied to score nine more runs in the inning to take a 10-0 lead into the bottom of the third inning. The first two of those runs came on a single to right field from Jonah Waters to score Wall and Lotz. Lemaster would then hit a line drive single down the left field line to score Waters. Bryce Yeazel would reach on an error and then proceed to steal second base. With runners on second and third, Gavin Coffman ripped a double down the line in left field to score Lemaster and Yeazel. Coffman would later score on a passed ball to make it 7-0.

The Blue Lions batted around in the inning as Miller came back up to the plate. He would draw a walk, and then Lynch would hit a triple into the gap in right center field to score Miller. The final runs of the inning came next as Wall crushed a home run over the fence in left field to give Washington a 10-0 lead.

Lemaster would retire the next three Panther batters in order. A.J Dallmayer led off the top of the fourth inning with a double for the Blue Lions and then would score on a single from Waters. Lemaster would reach on an error and advance to second base on the play, moving Waters to third. Yeazel then grounded out to score Waters, making the score 12-0.

After Lemaster retired the Panthers in order yet again in the bottom of the fourth inning, Washington would tack on their final two runs of the evening in the top of inning number five. After Lotz walked and Dallmayer was hit by a pitch, Waters would hit a single to score Lotz. Yeazel would later single to score Dallmayer to make it 14-0.

Lemaster came into the bottom of the fifth inning having yet to allow a Panther base runner. After retiring the first batter of the inning, Lemaster would walk Cole Little. He would force a pop out from the next batter and strike out the next batter to secure the win, and more impressively a no-hitter.

Lemaster would pitch five innings for Washington, allowing no hits and one walk, while striking out eight batters.

Stuckey would suffer the loss for Miami Trace, working two and two-thirds innings and allowing nine runs (three earned) on six hits, with three walks and six strikeouts.

Xavier Lawhorn pitched two-third of an inning in relief, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits.

Justin Robinson pitched two-thirds of an inning following Lawhorn, allowing two runs on no hits, with two walks and one strikeout.

Evan Colegrove pitched the final inning for the Panthers, allowing no runs on two hits, while striking out two Blue Lion batters.

Offensively for Washington, Waters led the team at the plate going 3 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored.

Wall was 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored.

Lynch was 1 for 1 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.

Coffman was 1 for 2 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.

Dallmayer was 1 for 3 with a double and two runs scored.

Yeazel was 1 for 4 with two RBI and a run scored.

Miller was 1 for 3 with two runs scored.

Washington (11-1, 5-0 in the FAC) plays again on Wednesday at home against Chillicothe at 5 p.m.

Miami Trace (7-4, 3-2 in the FAC) plays next on Wednesday at home against McClain at 5 p.m.