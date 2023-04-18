Blue Lion baseball, MT softball post wins Tuesday

After the rivalry games were postponed on Monday, April 17 due to cold weather, the Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball and varsity softball teams visited Miami Trace to play the Panthers Tuesday, April 18.

In varsity baseball, Washington defeated Miami Trace, 14-0 in five innings. Tanner Lemaster pitched a no-hitter for the Blue Lions with one walk.

Washington improves to 5-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference, 11-1 overall.

Miami Trace goes to 3-2 in the FAC, 7-4 overall.

In softball, Miami Trace scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first and outlasted a comeback effort by Washington to post a 16-14 victory.

Miami Trace is now 2-3 in the FAC, 6-9 overall.

Washington is now 0-5 in the FAC, 1-11 overall.

Miami Trace will host McClain Wednesday, April 19 while the Blue Lions return home to play Chillicothe Wednesday. Games have a start time of 5 p.m.

Staff report