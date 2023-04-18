Hospice to hold ‘Butterfly Release’ to honor loved ones

Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County are hosting a Butterfly Release this summer.

Join CCH and OHFC in holding a Celebrating Life’s Stories® 2023 Butterfly Release as a way to remember and honor special people who have touched lives and live on in memories.

After a brief program including music, participants will release butterflies in memory of loved ones. For those who are unable to attend the event, butterflies requested will be released on their behalf.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at Sabina Church of Christ, 185 S. College St. in Sabina.

Butterflies will be $15 each. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Net proceeds from the 2023 Butterfly Release benefit Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County patient care and services.

To register online, visit www.hospiceoffayettecounty.org/butterfly23. Registration will be required.

For questions or sponsorship information, call 740-335-0149. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 2.