Commissioners honor crime victims

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Commissioners signed a proclamation in honor of Crime Victims’ Rights week on Monday, April 17.

According to Victim Advocate, Alexis Crabtree, the proclamation is signed to specifically recognize Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The proclamation “commits Fayette County to empowering survivors, creating environments where survivors feel safe and listened to,” and encourages professionals to “create and sustain services and resources that support survivors in overcoming adversity that they experience due to being victimized.”

“The term ‘victim’ is more than just a word, it comes along with legal protections,” said Crabtree. “As victim service professionals, we do our best to stay educated on the updates to laws that protect victims so that we can keep them informed and assist them with exercising their rights if they wish to do so.”

Fayette County Victim Advocates, Alexis Crabtree and Sonia Haithcock, will also be hosting a celebration for Crime Victims’ Rights week on Monday, April 24, at South Side Church of Christ, located at 921 S. Fayette St. The doors will be open to the public at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

The Crime Victims’ Rights Celebration will honor survivors, pay tribute to crime victims who have passed, and recognize and award the hard work of the people who work diligently to assist crime victims in overcoming adversity caused by their victimization.

The event themed, “Survivor Voices: Elevate, Engage. Effect Change,” will include special guest speakers, Tiffeny Kirkpatrick (In Memory of Geneva O’ Dell), and Marriah Mcgraw (In Memory of Linda Lee).