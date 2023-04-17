Chamber welcomes Elevate Meeting Hall

By
Staff Reports
-

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Elevate Meeting Hall to Washington C.H. It is owned by Bryan and Ryan McClish, who have created a beautiful space for business meetings, parties and get-togethers in the downtown area. Elevate fits up to 35 people at its location; 101 S. Main St. Find them online at https://elevate-meeting-hall.square.site/ or contact them at [email protected], 740-505-6163. Pictured: Ryan and Bryan McClish with son Emerson and family Judy and Doug Steel, Chamber Ambassadors: Adam Hoover (Gordon Flesch Co.), Erin Rickman (Key Realty), Stephanie Dunham (Fay. Co. Travel & Tourism), Lori Hatfield (Atomic Credit Union), Whitney Gentry (Adena), Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherines), Debbie Bryant (United Way), Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Beth McCane (Carriage Court Assisted Living) and City of WCH representatives: Chelsie Baker (WCH), Joe Denen (WCH), Dale Lynch (WCH).

Submitted photo

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Elevate Meeting Hall to Washington C.H. It is owned by Bryan and Ryan McClish, who have created a beautiful space for business meetings, parties and get-togethers in the downtown area. Elevate fits up to 35 people at its location; 101 S. Main St. Find them online at https://elevate-meeting-hall.square.site/ or contact them at [email protected], 740-505-6163. Pictured: Ryan and Bryan McClish with son Emerson and family Judy and Doug Steel, Chamber Ambassadors: Adam Hoover (Gordon Flesch Co.), Erin Rickman (Key Realty), Stephanie Dunham (Fay. Co. Travel & Tourism), Lori Hatfield (Atomic Credit Union), Whitney Gentry (Adena), Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherines), Debbie Bryant (United Way), Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Beth McCane (Carriage Court Assisted Living) and City of WCH representatives: Chelsie Baker (WCH), Joe Denen (WCH), Dale Lynch (WCH).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR