Fayette Co. Retired Teachers hear from Hospice representatives

Fayette County Retired Teachers met at the Grace United Methodist Fellowship Hall on April 13. After catching up with each other during social time and a great spaghetti lunch prepared by the Methodist ladies, the group heard from Kris Wright, a Hospice nurse, and Jodi Howard, who spoke about volunteers.

Both speakers shared information about our own Community Care Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, a not-for-profit hospice. All costs are covered for the families they serve, and Wright outlined a number of services for families beyond what is required by Medicare or Medicaid, such as respiratory, occupational, music, massage, art, and animal-assisted therapies. She explained the four levels of care and the specialized programs available.

The retired teachers received a booklet called “Choices – Living Well at the End of Life,” which included forms for a Living Will and Health Care Power of Attorney as well as information on Ohio’s Guardianship. Howard told the group about volunteers for Hospice and the many ways they help the patients and families deal with conditions in the final stages of a loved one’s life. Besides providing families some time to take care of household tasks, some volunteers sew comfort pillows and blankets, provide crafted gifts to bring a smile, or create precious keepsakes such as the “memory bears.”

Often volunteers are office assistants, supply clerks and receptionists. Hospice’s “mission is to celebrate the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family.”

The group next took care of some business, voting on a new plan for the student scholarships FCRTA members are proud to provide each year. Richard Glass gave the group up-to-date information on STRS, pertaining to its investment policies and transparency. And finally, the group continues to invite all retired teachers who haven’t yet joined to contact any member and sign up to come to the next meeting, June 1.

Good friends, good food, good information!