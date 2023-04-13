Panthers fall to Ironmen, 1-0

JACKSON — The Miami Trace varsity baseball team traveled down to Jackson Wednesday, April 12 for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the Ironmen.

Jackson scored one run in the bottom of the first inning and made that run stand up for a 1-0 victory over the Panthers.

Miami Trace falls to 5-2 overall, 1-1 in the FAC.

Jackson improves to 8-2 on the season, 2-0 in the conference.

Jones started for Jackson and pitched 6.2 innings for the win. He allowed five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Ervin got the save, pitching one-third of an inning, striking out one batter.

Gaige Stuckey started on the hill for the Panthers and pitched well. He allowed six hits and one earned run with one walk and five strikeouts.

Miami Trace had five singles in the game, one each from Cooper Enochs, Evan Colegrove, Justin Robinson, Austin Boedeker and Stuckey.

Ernst had two hits, including a double, for Jackson. Also for the Ironmen, Wyant had two hits and Camp and Johnson each had one hit.

The Panthers left seven runners on base, while Jackson stranded six.

Miami Trace hosts Hillsboro Friday at 5 p.m. and will play at Eastern Saturday at 11 a.m.

RHE

MT 000 000 0 — 0 5 1

J 100 000 x 00 1 6 1