Ironladies win against MT, 6-1

JACKSON — On a beautiful Wednesday, April 12, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team took a trip to Jackson to play the Ironladies in a Frontier Athletic Conference game.

Jackson scored three runs in the bottom of the first and went on to post a 6-1 victory.

Jackson had eight hits and committed two errors, while Miami Trace collected five hits and also had two errors.

Lily Taylor pitched a complete game for Jackson. She allowed one unearned run, did not walk a batter and struck out 14.

Kaylee Everhart pitched for Miami Trace and allowed six runs (five earned) with five walks and 11 strikeouts.

For Miami Trace, Ella McCarty had two hits and scored one run.

Brooklyn Riggs had two hits and one stolen base and Delaney Thomas had one hit.

For Jackson, Makayla Wyant had two hits (both doubles), drove in two and scored one run.

Maddie Wright had two hits (one double), drove in one and scored twice.

Skylar Hatfield had two hits (one double), scored one run and knocked home one.

Serenity Taylor and Aaliyah Barnett each had one hit for Jackson. Taylor had two RBI.

Miami Trace scored one run in the top of the fourth, to which Jackson responded with two in their half of the fourth.

The Ironladies scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the sixth.

Miami Trace is now 3-7 overall, 0-2 in the FAC.

The Lady Panthers are at Mitchell Park in Greenfield to play McClain Thursday. They return home to host Hillsboro Friday and will play a doubleheader at London Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

RHE

MT 000 100 0 — 1 5 2

J 300 201 x — 6 8 2