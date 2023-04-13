Weekly Sports Schedule

By

Spring Sports Schedule – Week of 4/17-4/22

Mon., April 17

MT Tennis at Circleville 4:30 p.m.

MT Jr. High Track & Field at Waynesville Invitational 4:30 p.m.

WCH Jr. High Track & Field vs Madison Plains 4:30 p.m.

MT JV Baseball at WCH 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Baseball vs WCH 5 p.m.

MT JV Softball at WCH 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Softball vs WCH 5 p.m.

Tues., April 18

MT JV Softball vs East Clinton 4:30 p.m.

MT Varsity Softball at East Clinton 4:30 p.m.

MT Varsity Track & Field vs Greeneview, Paint Valley, Madison Plains 4:30 p.m.

WCH Tennis at Chillicothe 4:30 p.m.

Weds., April 19

MT Tennis at Jackson 4:30 p.m.

WCH Tennis vs Hillsboro 4:30 p.m.

MT Jr. High Track & Field vs Cedarville 4:30 p.m.

WCH Jr. High Track & Field at McClain 4:30 p.m.

MT JV Baseball at McClain 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Baseball vs McClain 5 p.m.

MT JV Softball at McClain 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Softball vs McClain 5 p.m.

WCH JV Baseball at Chillicothe 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Baseball vs Chillicothe 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Softball vs Chillicothe 5 p.m.

Thurs., April 20

MT Tennis at Chillicothe 4:30 p.m.

MT Varsity Baseball vs Madison Plains at VA Memorial Stadium 5 p.m.

WCH JV Baseball at Carlisle 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Baseball vs Carlisle 5 p.m.

Fri., April 21

MT/WCH Varsity Track & Field at Hillsboro Invitational 4:30 p.m.

MT JV Baseball vs Chillicothe 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Baseball at Chillicothe 5 p.m.

MT JV Softball vs WCH 5 p.m.

WCH JV Baseball at Hillsboro 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Baseball vs Hillsboro 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Softball vs Hillsboro 5 p.m.

MT Jr. High Track and Field at Loveland 5:30 p.m.

Sat., April 22

WCH Jr. High Track & Field at Hillsboro Invitational 9 a.m.

WCH JV Softball at Blanchester 11 a.m.

MT JV Softball vs Amanda-Clearcreek 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (DH)

MT Varsity Softball at Amanda-Clearcreek 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (DH)

MT Varsity Baseball vs Northeaster 12 p.m.

MT JV Baseball vs Northeastern 2 p.m.