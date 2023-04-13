Full attendance for final Tractor Club meeting

The 10th and final meeting of the Fayette County 4-H Tractor Club was held April 10, and the courses were announced, treasury and secretary reports were given, and the health report was on hearing protection. The safety report was on nighttime driving. The environmental report was on the water cycle.

The demonstrations were Ethan Anderson on drill safety, Eli Miller on changing oil, and Mason Lovett on PTO safety.

The books are due before the rodeo. If you need to find your advisors, contact information is at the extension office. This meeting had full attendance!