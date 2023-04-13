WMS boys first, girls third at WCH Invitational

A total of five junior high track teams competed in the annual Washington C.H. Invitational on Wednesday, including Washington, Unioto, McClain, Hillsboro, and Fairfield.

Unioto won the girls trophy, scoring a total of 153 points, followed by McClain with 127, Washington with 120, Hillsboro with 108, Fairfield with 87, and Washington ‘B’ with three points.

Washington won the boys trophy with 167 points, followed by Unioto with 153, Hillsboro with 133, Fairfield with 67, Washington ‘B’ with 48, and McClain with 33 points.

Finishing in the top three individually for Washington:

In boys discus, Anthony Burns placed second with a throw of 97’.

In girls discus, Kimber White placed second with a throw of 67’4 1/2”

In boys shot put, Henry Killien won with a throw of 40’1” and Anthony Burns took third with a throw of 34’8”.

In boys long jump, Jackson Everhart placed third with a jump of 16’ 1 1/2”.

In girls long jump, Cherilyn Maiden placed third with a jump of 13’5”.

In boys high jump, Sam Pfeifer placed second with a jump of 5’.

In the girls 100-meter hurdles, Abigail Forsythe placed second with a time of 18.29.

In the boys 110-meter hurdles, Bradley Forsythe won with a time of 18.72 and Eduardo Navarette was third at 19.92.

In the girls 1600-meter run, Caitlyn Hayes placed second with a time of 6:51.49 and Anna Tackaged was third with a time of 6:57.32.

The boys 4×100 meter relay team of Caleb Brown, Leighton Anderson, Aden Osborne, and Kiontae Tyree broke the meet record and won with a time of 47.99.

In the girls 400-meter dash, Elyse Day came in second with a time of 1:08.55.

In the boys 400-meter dash, Jackson Everhart won with a time of 1:01.01, followed by Wesley Gibbs in second with a time of 1:01.37.

The girls 4×200 meter relay team of Elyse Day, Emma Murphy, Eva Bennett, and Cherilyn Maiden placed second with a time of 2:03.64.

The boys 4×200 meter relay team of Brown, Anderson, Osborne, and Tyree broke a meet record by eight seconds and won with a time of 1:40.49.

In the girls 200-meter hurdles, Abigail Forsythe won with a time of 32.75.

In the boys 200-meter hurdles, Bradley Forsythe placed second with a time of 31.84 and Eduardo Navarrete took third with a time of 32.93.

In the boys 800-meter run, David Bennett won with a time of 2:25.21.

In the girls 200-meter run, Eva Bennett won with a time of 28.71.

In the boys 200-meter run, Caleb Brown placed second with a time of 26.59.

The girls 4×400 meter relay team of Elyse Day, Emma Murphy, Eva Bennett, and Abigail Forsythe won with a time of 4:50.

The boys 4×400 meter relay team of Anderson, Tyree, Osborne, and Nathan Reed won with a time of 4:05.08.

The girls 4×800 meter relay team of Caitlyn Hayes, Anna Tackage, Amelia Koutz, and Lauren Thompson placed second with a time of 12:46.

The boys 4×800 meter relay team of Caiden Justice, Channing Wightman, Wyatt Putney, and David Bennett placed second with a time of 10:26.95.

The boys and girls track teams will compete again on Monday, April 17 at home against Madison Plains.