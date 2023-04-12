Lady Panthers fall to Cavs, 12-6

The Miami Trace High School varsity softball team hosted Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Chillicothe Tuesday, April 11.

Chillicothe scored nine runs in the top of the first and went on to post a 12-6 victory.

Offensively for Miami Trace, Delaney Thomas went 3 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored. One of her hits was a double.

Lexi Ely was 3 for 3 at the plate, with two home runs, a double, three RBI and two runs scored.

Mya Babineau and Ella McCarty each had one hit for Miami Trace.

Kaylee Everhart started for Miami Trace and took the loss. She pitched seven innings with 11 hits and 12 runs (five earned) with two walks and five strikeouts.

Morgan Webb started and got the win for the Cavaliers. She pitched seven innings with eight hits, six runs (all earned), three walks and six strikeouts.

Webb was Chillicothe’s leading hitter, going 3 for 4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored.

Vivian Morgan was 2 for 5 with a double, a triple, three runs scored and one RBI.

Bella Riffe hit a pair of doubles, scored one run and drove in three.

Bree Cousins had two hits, including one double and scored two runs.

Madison Harrod had one hit, two RBI and scored one run.

Julie Lemaster had one hit and scored one run.

Miami Trace was at Jackson Wednesday and fell by a score of 6-1.

The Lady Panthers are at McClain Thursday, April 13 at 5 p.m.

RHE

C 900 000 3 — 12 11 2

MT 103 010 1 — 6 8 4