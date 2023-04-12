Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Charles J. Lowe 542 Harrison St., Washington C.H., Ohio, starting and backing violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jessica M. Olley, 1032 Flakes Ford Road SW, Washington C.H., Ohio, 51/35 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Ashley N. Smith, 627 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, 32/20 speed, fine $150, court costs $!35, fined $150 and costs.

Blaize M. Davis, West Union, Ohio, 39/35 speed, fine $100, court costs $140, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.

Carl C. McCune, 631 Grace St., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Marvin L. Preston, 812 Delaware St. Apt. 4, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Abdulkhalik J. Hussein, Columbus, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert E. Browning, Greenfield, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ricky A. Brannon Sr., Sabina, Ohio, 27/25 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, fined $150 and costs.

Brook L. Smith, 707 Maple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator license, case dismissed.

Brook L. Smith, 707 Maple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $100, court costs $135, fined $100 and costs.

Nicholas J. Rohde, 522 Warren Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, 51/35 speed, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs.

Kevin D. Terry Jr., 741 Gregg St., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $50, court costs $178, fined $50 and costs.

Christopher J. Matson, 1353 Reservoir Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

David L. Burlile III, 526 Peabody Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $25, court costs $135, fined $25 and costs.

Ricky A. Boice II, Sabina, Ohio, assault, court costs $146.50, case dismissed with prejudice.

Bradley A. Clark, Greenfield, Ohio, violating civil protection order, court costs $297, 180 days in jail concurrent with sentence presently being served.

Bradley A. Clark, Greenfield, Ohio, violating civil protection order, court costs $78, case dismissed per agreement.

Bradley A. Clark, Greenfield, Ohio, violating civil protection order, court costs $78, case dismissed per agreement.

Bradley A. Clark, Greenfield, Ohio, violating temporary protection order, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Michael E. Jackson, 437 Woodsview Sq., Jeffersonville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $225, case dismissed with prejudice.

Myron L. Brown, 7 Vine St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, fine $100, court costs $205, fined $100 and costs, 30 days in jail, suspend jail time if no other similar offense for five years.

Angela D. Over, 214 Woodsview Dr. C, Jeffersonville, Ohio, theft, court costs $250, case dismissed with prejudice.

Tyler S. Tackett, 226 W. High St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, backing without safety, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Robin S. Wilt Jr., 10 Fawkes St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, false alarms, court costs $233, 150 days in jail, suspend 120 days for two years of probation and 80 hours of community service.

David A. Loomis, Gainesville, Georgia, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jacqueline L. Penwell, Piketon, Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Fred A. Carr, Lebanon, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Dareis Holley-French, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Erik M. Paffett, West Chester, Ohio, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brandon Hardin, West Chester, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Maxwell J. Darland, Springfield, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

James L. Hayner, Hillsboro, Ohio, violation restriction, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine If defendant obtains operator license by Nov 1, 2023.

James L. Hayner, Hillsboro, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within $30 days.

Taylor L. Bivens, New Holland, Ohio, 77/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Patricia M. Fleming, Franklin, Ohio, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.