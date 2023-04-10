Southeastern takes DH from MT softball

ROSS COUNTY — The Miami Trace High School varsity softball team played a doubleheader against the Panthers of Southeastern High School (located near Chillicothe) Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Southeastern won the first game, 7-4 and took the second contest, 9-1.

Both teams had six hits and both had three errors in the first game.

Gracie Cordell started for Miami Trace and took the loss. She pitched six innings with six hits and seven runs (four earned). She walked four and struck out seven.

Erin Richendollar pitched seven innings for the win for Southeastern. She allowed six hits and four runs (two earned) with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Southeastern scored one run in the bottom of the first and Miami Trace took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third.

Southeastern responded with four runs in the third to go in front, 5-2.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Miami Trace pulled to within one run with two in the fifth.

Southeastern scored the final two runs of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning for the 7-4 victory.

Offensively for Miami Trace, Mya Babineau went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

Delaney Thomas went 2 for 3 (two doubles) with two runs driven in and one run scored.

Kaylee Everhart and Ella McCarty each had one hit for Miami Trace.

Carlee Hauck was twice hit by a pitch and stole one base. Ryleigh Vincent scored one run for the Lady Panthers.

For Southeastern, Gracie Brown had two hits and scored one run; Ally Fisher had one hit and scored twice; Richendollar had one hit, one RBI, one run and one walk; Morgan Ware had one hit, drove in three runs and scored one; Tamra Elliott had one hit for Southeastern.

RHE

MT 002 020 0 — 4 6 3

SE 104 002 x — 7 6 3

In the second game of the doubleheader, Southeastern took a 2-1 lead at the end of the first inning.

Southeastern scored four in the fifth and three in the top of the seventh.

Kaylee Everhart started and pitched seven innings for Miami Trace, suffering the loss.

She allowed eight hits and nine runs (four earned) with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

Erin Richendollar pitched seven innings for her second win of the day. She allowed five hits, one earned run with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Carlee Hauck had two hits for Miami Trace. She also stole two bases.

Mya Babineau had one hit and one stolen base. She scored Miami Trace’s lone run.

Gracie Cordell had one hit and drove in one run and Brooklyn Riggs hit a single and walked.

Each pitcher hit one batter.

Richendollar had two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs for Southeastern.

Reese Ruckel had two hits, including a double; Ally Fisher had one hit, walked once and scored twice; Jozy Lougheed had one hit, one walk, one RBI and scored one run; Jessie Highley had one hit and Rowan Ruckel had one hit and scored one run.

RHE

SE 200 040 3 — 9 8 1

MT 100 000 0 — 1 5 5