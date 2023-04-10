Miami Trace softball run-rules Huntington

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team hosted Huntington for a non-conference game Tuesday, March 28.

Miami Trace won the game, 10-0 in five innings.

Gracie Cordell started and earned the win for Miami Trace. She pitched 4.1 innings with three hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

Kaylee Everhart pitched two-thirds of an inning with one walk and one strikeout.

The Lady Panthers scored five runs in the second, three in the fourth and two in the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule.

Ryleigh Vincent hit a double and scored two runs; Carlee Hauck had one hit, scored twice and drove in one run.

Mya Babineau walked twice and scored twice.

Delaney Thomas walked three times and scored twice; Ella McCarty walked and scored.

Hauck, Brooklyn Riggs, Lexi Ely and Everhart each had one stolen base.

Mackenzie Paugh started and took the loss in the circle for Huntington. She pitched 4.2 innings with 10 runs (one earned), 10 walks and four strikeouts.

Nora Moore hit a double for Huntington, while Mackenzie Tackett and Olivia Tackett each had one hit for the visitors.

RHE

H 000 00x x — 0 3 5

MT 050 32x x — 10 2 2