Fayette SWCD billboard contest winners announced

The Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District sponsored this year’s billboard contest for students in Fayette County. Mrs. Rose’s Washington Middle School art students participated. The theme was “Only Rain Down our Drains.” First place was Caitlyn Hayes, second place Christy Butcher, and third place Eydyn Gibbs. The students received cash prizes and their artwork will be on display on the electronic billboard on US 22 starting April 10. Check out their work and remember anything that goes in our storm drain ends up in Paint Creek. Keep Paint Creek clean.

