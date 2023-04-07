Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

April 3 – US 22 NE

FD responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, both vehicles were off the roadway with airbag deployment. FD checked the vehicles for safety and assisted EMS. FD stood by until released by the on-scene deputy.

April 1 – 222 N. Main St.

Received call from monitoring company reporting a commercial fire alarm, bar smoke detector. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and noted no evacuation. FD entered through the front door and did not find any smoke but did find the business operating as normal. FD was informed by an employee of a false alarm and contact had been made with the monitoring company.

April 1 – 455 Burdick Dr.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a response with the Fayette County Life Squad. FD provided manpower.

March 29 – 1008 John St.

Received call from occupant reporting an odor of gas when the furnace runs. FD investigation found the presence of natural gas (160pm) and Methane (4ppm – Ch4) inside the residence only when the furnace was in operation but did not detect the presence of carbon-monoxide. FD shut-off the gas supply at the meter, confirmed the thermostat was turned off and advised the occupant to contact the landlord to have the furnace serviced and / or repaired.

March 29 – 722 S. Main St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire alarm activation, basement smoke detector. FD was notified while enroute that the occupant reported no signs of smoke or fire inside the residence. FD did not find any visible smoke or fire at the time of arrival and noted no evacuation. FD investigation did not find any smoke or fire inside the residence but did find a power-fault error on the monitoring system control pad. The occupant stated she would contact the servicer to resolve the power supply issue.

March 27 – 511 E. Market St.

FD responded to assist Fayette County EMS.

March 27 – 477 Bloomingburg New Holland Road

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident. On arrival, FD found a power pole broken in two places with the transformer lying on the ground. The occupant was out of the vehicle prior to FD arrival. FD requested AES to secure the scene. FD stood by on scene until the arrival of AES.

March 27 – Delaware St.

FD was requested for oil dry by Washington Police Department.