Miami Trace baseball beats Valley View, 5-3 in 9 innings

Miami Trace is now 4-1 on the season, following a 5-3 win over Germantown Valley View Thursday, April 6.

Gaige Stuckey started on the mound for Miami Trace. He pitched six innings with five hits, three runs (all earned), two walks and seven strikeouts.

Brady Armstrong got the win in relief, working three innings with two hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Dillon Hyer led the Panthers at the plate, doing 3 for 5 with a double and three RBI.

Cooper Enochs had a double and scored two runs.

Evan Colegrove had the Panthers’ other hit.

Cole Little walked and scored for Miami Trace.

Stuckey and Enochs each had one stolen base. Wyatt Hicks had a sacrifice fly, driving in one run.

The Panthers trailed 2-1 at the end of the first inning.

Miami Trace took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth and Valley View tied the game in the bottom of the sixth.

The Panthers won the game scoring two runs in the top of the ninth.

RHE

MT 100 020 002 — 5 5 0

VV 200 001 000 — 3 7 1