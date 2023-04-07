Panthers baseball defeats Waverly, 7-1

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team took on the Waverly Tigers in a game played at the VA Stadium here Tuesday, April 4.

The Panthers won the game, 7-1.

Miami Trace had 11 hits and committed one error.

Waverly had six hits and no errors.

Cole Little started and pitched a complete game for the victory for Miami Trace. Over seven innings, Little allowed six hits, one earned run with one walk and five strikeouts.

The Panthers scored three runs in the first and three more in the second and maintained control throughout.

For Miami Trace, Wyatt Hicks went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored.

Dillon Hyer was 2 for 4 with a triple, a double, three RBI and one run scored.

Evan Colegrove had two hits, scored one run and drove in two.

Cooper Enochs was 1 for 3 with one run scored.

Brady Armstrong hit a double and drove in one run; Garrett Zimmerman had one hit and drove in one run and Gaige Stuckey had one hit and scored one run.

Hicks, Enochs and Stuckey each had one stolen base for the Panthers.

Miami Trace left seven runners on base and the Tigers stranded six.

Harris started and took the loss for Waverly. He pitched 1.1 innings, with seven hits, six runs (all earned), one hit and one strikeout.

T. Nichols pitched 4.2 innings with four hits, one unearned run and three strikeouts.

Miami Trace’s game at Greenfield against McClain, scheduled for Wednesday, April 5, was postponed. It was rescheduled for Thursday, April 13.

The Panthers are scheduled to host Chillicothe Monday and will play at Jackson Wednesday and host Hillsboro Friday, April 14. Games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 001 000 0 — 1 6 0

MT 330 001 x — 7 11 1