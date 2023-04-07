MT’s Cope will attend Wittenberg University

Miami Trace High School senior Landen Cope recently signed a letter of intent to attend Wittenberg University, located in Springfield, Ohio.

There he will continue his education and his athletic career as a member of the Tigers football team. Wittenberg is an NCAA Division III school in football, a member of the North Coast Athletic Conference.

Cope said he narrowed his choices down to Wittenberg and Baldwin Wallace.

“My third choice would have been Concordia (University, in Michigan),” Cope said. “So, it was between Baldwin Wallace and Wittenberg. Wittenberg had accepted me back in November. I had felt at home at Wittenberg for six or seven months. It was a long process.

“Baldwin Wallace was not as close, so the ultimate, deciding factor was just better opportunity, better schooling and better football, I felt,” Cope said.

“My time at Miami Trace has been one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” Cope said. “I started (on the varsity football team) as a sophomore, which was surprising to me. I started over Matthew Haddox, which was a kid I looked up to. From there I just took off. My junior year and senior year, they just flew by.

“Me and Garrett Guess’ senior year was a fly-by moment that I’m going to miss for the rest of my life,” Cope said. “And my best friend Shay (Salyers). I love Trace. I’m never going to forget this place. It’s always going to be my home.

“I’m thankful to coach (Jerry) Williams,” Cope said. “He gave me the opportunity in the beginning. Coach Rick Massie gave me the chance in middle school and from there I kind of took off and flew.

“My mom, Martina, she’s supported me through it all,” Cope said. “My step-dad, Shawn McDaniel, he’s been a huge part. They’ve all supported me. Coach Williams, he’s just been there for me every step of the way. I can’t be more thankful.”

Cope’s primary positions on the Panthers football team were slot receiver and cornerback.

“I played wherever (Coach Williams) wanted me to,” Cope said. “I played a little bit of running back, outside slot receiver, corner/safety; anywhere they asked me to play.”

Cope said that he will study athletic training at Wittenberg.

Science classes were his favorite in high school, Cope said. “Either science or English, one of those two,” Cope said.

Cope said his favorite teacher at Miami Trace is Stephanie Smith.

What will it take for Cope to be successful at the next level?

“I’m just going to have to keep working hard,” Cope said. “It’ll be like starting all over again. There is no spot guaranteed. It’s just me continuing to work hard and be the best I can be every day.”

“I’m very proud of Landen and his commitment to Wittenberg,” Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said. “Landen was a very good football player for us, a great leader for us. He’s a talented kid who can play on both sides of the ball. He would play anywhere we needed him. He was definitely our utility player. He was a go-to guy with speed. He’ll do very well at Wittenberg.

“Landen’s a fast kid, strong kid, good in the weight room,” Williams said. “He’ll just have to adapt to the next level of football, figure it out and do well in the classroom. When you get to the next level, it’s a full-time job. It doesn’t matter if it’s Division III or Division I. You’re at it all day long; getting up in the morning and doing workouts, study tables, spring ball and lifting. It’s always busy and constant and he will excel.”