Raspberry and chocolate — so good together

It seems this time of year you never know what the weather is up to….

Cool temps, storms, super warm. It changes daily.

On cooler days, I like to bake. Warmer days, I’m outside.

This week’s recipe is an oldie but goodie. It’s one that does take some time to do, but the good thing about this one is that I wrap them in plastic wrap and freeze them, I have even just shoved them in those little snack bags. It’s an extra special treat that’s ready when you are.

I like them with coffee in the morning and as a dessert or just a late night treat. Any way you choose they are not a disappointment. The flavors are so good together — raspberry and chocolate. One of my all-time favorites. You can use the red raspberry jam or what I use is the black raspberry jam. Whichever is your favorite, or you can mix them up, do half of the filling in raspberry and the other half in black raspberry.

I have even doubled this recipe to take to carry-in dinners, give as a little extra treat to neighbors, or just to keep in the freezer. Doubling this will give you about five dozen whoopie pies.

I also use a mini-ice cream scoop to help keep the little cookie part uniform in size.

Chocolate-Raspberry Whoopie Pies

½ cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups flour

½ cocoa

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

Filling

1 jar (7 ounces) marshmallow crème

½ shortening (I use butter flavor Crisco)

1/3 cup seedless raspberry jam

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups confectioner’s sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl whisk flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder and salt, add to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition.

Drop dough by tablespoonfuls two inches apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake until set, 6-8 minutes, and tops spring back when lightly touched. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

For filling, in a large bowl, beat marshmallow crème and shortening until blended. Beat in jam and vanilla. Gradually beat in confectioner’s sugar until smooth. Spread on bottoms of half of the cookies; top with remaining cookies.

Freeze some for later.

Enjoy!