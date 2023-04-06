United Way golf outing set for June 2

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The United Way of Fayette County has scheduled its annual golf outing for Friday, June 2 at The Greens Golf Club.

“This is typically our largest fundraiser event of the year and we hope you will join us for a fun day of golf,” said Debbie Bryant, United Way of Fayette County president. “Your participation will help us fund 23 Fayette County programs/organizations. You will help senior citizens get a warm meal, youth have an after-school place to go, homeless to find a warm bed and so much more.”

United Way of Fayette County is also a Dolly Parton Imagination Library affiliate with over 1,090 Fayette County children signed up for the program and receiving books in the mail each month. Over 560 children have graduated from the program already.

“Literacy remains one of our initiatives,” said Bryant.

Lots of great raffle/silent auction items will be available at the golf outing this year, as well as prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin.

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. with golf starting at 12 p.m. The cost is $200 per team.

Register by calling The United Way office at 740-335-8932, or register online at the website: www.unitedwayfayco.org