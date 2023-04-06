Grove City man dies in 1-vehicle accident

MADISON TWP. — A Grove City man died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on State Route 207, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At approximately 11:30 a.m., James Henson, 58, was driving a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on State Route 207. According to the OSHP preliminary investigation, Henson’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several objects, including a tree, before the vehicle overturned.

Henson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The pickup did not have any passengers and no other vehicles were involved. Alcohol use is suspected in the crash, according to OSHP, and Henson was not wearing a seat belt.

“This marks the third traffic-related death in Fayette County since the beginning of the year,” according to an OSHP news release. “Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts, and to not drive impaired or distracted.”

The Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, Mt. Sterling EMS, Fayette County EMS, and Tri-County Fire Department.