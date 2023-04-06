Caleb Bennett comes home

FAYETTE COUNTY — The Miami Trace High School senior who was involved in a serious traffic accident March 21 is back at home following a two-week hospital stay.

The mother of Caleb Bennett provided a significant update on social media Tuesday evening regarding Caleb’s recovery.

“Two weeks ago, today, our world turned absolutely upside down! By the grace of God and many answered prayers, Caleb got to come home today! Caleb had amazing therapists and nurses at Dodd Hall, and we are so thankful for all of them. He gets a day off tomorrow, and then he will start outpatient therapy. Thank you for your continued prayers! I am still praying for complete healing and improved short term memory,” Tiffany Bennett wrote in her Facebook post on Tuesday evening.

She posted several photos and even a video of Caleb’s reaction to returning to his bedroom at home, which was filled with balloons and other surprises.

Bennett was seriously injured on Tuesday, March 21 in a traffic accident involving a semi and pickup truck. At around 11 a.m., Bennett was traveling on Jamison Road in his Ford Ranger and attempted to cross US 22 at the intersection. His truck traveled into the path of a semi that was traveling westbound from the City of Washington Court House, according to authorities.

The semi struck the Ford Ranger, which careened off the road and suffered heavy damage. Bennett had to be extricated from the vehicle by authorities. He was then flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital.