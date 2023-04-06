Perry Peppy Farmers holds fifth meeting

Perry Peppy Farmers 4-H Club recently held its fifth meeting.

Pledges were led by Hannah and Trinity. Ten members attended. Kelsey Leasure recommended 4-H camp. She has been a counselor for three years. We decided to purchase t-shirts. Designs are due next meeting.

We decided to donate to fair awards. Bring ideas for community service projects to the next meeting. Trinity Johns shared her beaded fashion project. Xayvion Johns showed us how to cast fishing lines. Cassie Koski showed us how to make pine cone bird feeders and brought supplies so each member could make one.

Then, Violet Hall led us in a game of “Duck, Duck, Goose.”

Our next meeting is April 16.