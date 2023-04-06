East Clinton/Great Oaks FFA places 1st in state prelims

The East Clinton FFA chapter experienced much success this spring in its judging contests. Students competed in multiple competitions this season, and many individuals and teams earned awards.

In the agronomy contest, members judge plants, weeds, and other crops. Members must also participate in a team activity. They placed 21st in the state this year.

The livestock judging team consisted of nine members who had to judge beef cattle, swine, sheep, and goats as well as learning how to successfully complete a market grid and separate animals to keep or cull. The team placed 30th in the state competition.

The Equine judging team judges horses and equipment as well as taking a general knowledge test. The team placed 37th in the state with Kami Kile leading the team by ranking third overall individually. Kami will be competing in the finals competition later in April.

During the milk quality and products contest, team members must identify types of cheeses and milks, as well as substitute dairy products. In addition, they also have to take a general knowledge test and do a CMT test on these products. The team placed eighth in the state this year with senior Makayla Thomason leading the team by placing 19th individually in the state.

Members of the poultry judging team must place several classes of chickens, take a written exam, and judge a variety of poultry products. The team placed 49th in state.

The wildlife team must identify different species of animals and plants as well as compete in several management practicums and take a general knowledge test. This year the team placed 25th in the state competition.

In the dairy judging competition, members have to take an online exam, fill out paperwork like pedigrees and sire selections, and judge multiple classes of cattle. The team this year is currently first in the state and four out of the top six members on the team will move on to compete in dairy finals at the end of April.

Middle school members also got the chance to participate in both the livestock and dairy judging competitions this year. The livestock team placed 12th and the dairy team placed seventh.

The chapter would like to give a huge shout out and say “thank you” to the farms that let our teams come out to practice judging as well as to the coaches for helping students be successful and learn during their competitions this spring.