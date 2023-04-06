4-H Tractor Club holds ninth meeting

The Fayette County 4-H Tractor Club’s ninth meeting was held April 3. The tractor rodeo is June 11.

The secretary and treasurer reports were given. Health report was on sunscreen usage. Safety report was on safety glasses with punches or chisels. Environmental report was on recycling oil steps that were forgotten last week. Demonstrations were Ike Mavis on welding masks, Braden Schiller on staying healthy for the school year, Joel Zimmerman on battery jumping, and Charlie Reeves on tractor safety.

Shirts are $6.50, if club members pay $4, the club will pick up the slack.

Next and final meeting is on April 10 at the extension offices. The demonstrations and books are due the final meeting. The time will be 7:30 p.m.

If there are any questions, call John Hiser at 740-948-2230 or Mark Hiser at 740-606-0501. Facebook is: Fayette County 4-H Tractor Club