Weekly Sports Schedule

Spring Sports Schedule – Week of 4/3-4/8
Mon., April 3
MT JV Baseball vs Cincinnati St. Xavier 5 p.m.
Tues., April 4
MT Tennis vs Chillicothe 4:30 p.m.
WCH Tennis at Hillsboro 4:30 p.m.
MT Jr. High Track and Field at Chillicothe 4:45 p.m.
MT JV Baseball vs Waverly 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball vs Waverly at VA Paints Stadium 5 p.m.
WCH JV Baseball at Logan Elm 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Baseball vs Logan Elm 5 p.m.
WCH JV Softball at Logan Elm 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Softball vs Logan Elm 5 p.m.
Weds., April 5
MT Varsity Track and Field at Waynesville 4:30 p.m.
WCH Jr. High Track and Field at McClain 4:30 p.m.
MT JV Baseball vs McClain 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball at McClain 5 p.m.
MT JV Softball vs McClain 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Softball at McClain 5 p.m.
WCH JV Baseball vs Chillicothe 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Baseball at Chillicothe 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Softball at Chillicothe 5 p.m.
Thurs., April 6
MT Tennis at Hillsboro 4:30 p.m.
WCH Tennis vs Jackson 4:30 p.m.
WCH Varsity Track and Field at Ross Southeastern 4:30 p.m.
WCH JV Baseball at Fairfield Union 5:15 p.m.
WCH Varsity Baseball at Fairfield Union 5:15 p.m.
WCH JV Softball vs Circleville 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Softball at Circleville 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball vs Germantown Valley View at Wright State University 6 p.m.
Fri., April 7
NO EVENTS
Sat., April 8
MT Varsity Softball at Circleville 11 a.m. (Tournament)
MT JV Softball vs Ross Southeastern 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (DH)
WCH Jr. High Track and Field at Logan Relay Invitational TBA