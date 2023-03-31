Weekly Sports Schedule

By

Spring Sports Schedule – Week of 4/3-4/8

Mon., April 3

MT JV Baseball vs Cincinnati St. Xavier 5 p.m.

Tues., April 4

MT Tennis vs Chillicothe 4:30 p.m.

WCH Tennis at Hillsboro 4:30 p.m.

MT Jr. High Track and Field at Chillicothe 4:45 p.m.

MT JV Baseball vs Waverly 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Baseball vs Waverly at VA Paints Stadium 5 p.m.

WCH JV Baseball at Logan Elm 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Baseball vs Logan Elm 5 p.m.

WCH JV Softball at Logan Elm 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Softball vs Logan Elm 5 p.m.

Weds., April 5

MT Varsity Track and Field at Waynesville 4:30 p.m.

WCH Jr. High Track and Field at McClain 4:30 p.m.

MT JV Baseball vs McClain 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Baseball at McClain 5 p.m.

MT JV Softball vs McClain 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Softball at McClain 5 p.m.

WCH JV Baseball vs Chillicothe 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Baseball at Chillicothe 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Softball at Chillicothe 5 p.m.

Thurs., April 6

MT Tennis at Hillsboro 4:30 p.m.

WCH Tennis vs Jackson 4:30 p.m.

WCH Varsity Track and Field at Ross Southeastern 4:30 p.m.

WCH JV Baseball at Fairfield Union 5:15 p.m.

WCH Varsity Baseball at Fairfield Union 5:15 p.m.

WCH JV Softball vs Circleville 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Softball at Circleville 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Baseball vs Germantown Valley View at Wright State University 6 p.m.

Fri., April 7

NO EVENTS

Sat., April 8

MT Varsity Softball at Circleville 11 a.m. (Tournament)

MT JV Softball vs Ross Southeastern 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (DH)

WCH Jr. High Track and Field at Logan Relay Invitational TBA