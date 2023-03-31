Panthers baseball starts season 2-1

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team began the 2023 season with an 11-0 win over Legacy Christian Academy on Saturday, March 25.

Brady Armstrong got the win for the Panthers on the mound with one hit, no runs, one walk and nine strikeouts.

At the plate, Armstrong went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple, four runs driven in and one run scored.

Dillon Hyer went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple, driving in one and scoring one run.

Cole Little was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBI.

Austin Boedeker hit a double, drove in one run and scored twice.

Miami Trace was error-free in the field.

RHE

MT 322 40x x — 11 8 0

LCA 000 00x x — 0 1 3

———

On Wednesday, March 29, Miami Trace played Circleville at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe.

Miami Trace won this game, 4-3, scoring one run in the bottom of the seventh.

Brady Armstrong got the win in relief, pitching the final 1.1 innings with one walk and one strikeout.

Gaige Stuckey started and pitched 5.2 innings with two hits, three runs (two earned), two walks and five strikeouts.

Moats pitched four innings for Circleville to start the game with three hits, two unearned runs, two walks and one strikeout.

T. Smith pitched 2.2 innings with two hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk, suffering the loss.

Miami Trace made the most out of five hits.

Justin Robinson went 2 for 3; Armstrong had one hit; Dillon Hyer hit a double and drove in one run; Wyatt Hicks had one hit and scored one run; Stuckey scored one run, Evan Colegrove scored one and Xavier Lawhorn scored one run.

Circleville took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

The Panthers came back with two runs in the bottom of the third.

After two scoreless innings, the Tigers scored twice in the sixth. The Panthers tied the game in the bottom of the sixth before winning it in the seventh.

RHE

C 010 002 0 — 3 2 5

MT 002 001 1 — 4 5 4

————

In a home game Thursday, March 30, Miami Trace hosted the Huntsmen of Huntington High School.

The Huntsmen scored one run in the top of the sixth and it gave them a 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Oyer started and pitched seven innings for the win for Huntington. He allowed seven hits and two runs (both earned). He walked one and struck out four.

Cole Little started for the Panthers and worked five innings. He allowed five hits and two runs (one earned) with one walk and five strikeouts.

Brady Armstrong took the loss in relief, with two hits, one unearned run, no walks and no strikeouts.

Both teams scored one run in the first inning.

Miami Trace took a 2-1 lead in the second and Huntington tied the game in the top of the fourth.

The game remained tied until Huntington scored in the top of the sixth.

Offensively for the Panthers, Justin Robinson was 2 for 3 with one run scored; Wyatt Hicks singled, scored one run and drove in one; Evan Colegrove singled and drove in one run; Dillon Hyer hit a double and Cooper Enochs and Gaige Stuckey both hit a single.

Colegrove, Stuckey and Robinson each had one stolen base for the Panthers.

Miami Trace is scheduled to host Grandview Heights Saturday and then play Waverly at the VA Stadium Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The Panthers are at Mitchell Park in Greenfield to play McClain Wednesday at 5 p.m.

RHE

H 100 101 0 — 3 7 1

MT 110 000 0 — 2 7 2