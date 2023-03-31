Logan Elm tennis tops Panthers, 4-1

The Miami Trace tennis team visited Pickaway County Thursday, March 30 for a non-conference match against the Braves of Logan Elm High School.

The weather improved from Wednesday, featuring abundant sunshine and less windy conditions.

Logan Elm won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Jacob Pettit-Dinardo lost, 0-6, 0-6.

At second singles, Carter Bainter fell, 6-7 (4-7), 4-6.

Broghan Cooper lost at third singles, 2-6, 0-6.

Miami Trace’s court win came at first doubles, with Jacob Cline and Jonah Goddard losing the first set, 3-6 and rallying back to take the second set, 7-6 (10-8) and the deciding third set, 6-1.

At second doubles, Tucker Walton and Robbie Bennett lost in three sets, 7-6 (8-6), 1-6, 5-7.

Miami Trace went 1-3 in j-v matches Thursday.

Reilly Campbell and Slade Strider lost, 3-6; Aiden Pence and Zac Gallagher lost, 6-7 (5-7); Blake Steele and Slade Strider lost, 4-6 and Brogan Cooper and Zac Gallagher won, 6-2.

Miami Trace is scheduled to host Chillicothe for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, April 4 at 4:30 p.m.

The Panthers have another conference match slated for Thursday, April 6 at Hillsboro.

The match at Jackson, originally scheduled for March 28, was moved to Wednesday, April 19.