Lady Panthers softball falls to Zane Trace

KINNIKINNICK — The Miami Trace varsity softball team played at Zane Thursday, March 30.

Zane Trace won the game, 6-2.

Kaylee Everhart started for Miami Trace and took the loss. She pitched six innings with seven hits and six runs. She walked three and struck out seven.

B. Wipert started for Zane Trace. She pitched 2.2 innings with two hits, one run, one walk and five strikeouts.

B. Burkitt pitched 4.1 innings with one hit and one run. She struck out five batters.

“Kaylee pitched a good game for us,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said. “We just have to make plays for her, cut down the errors and hit the ball.”

Offensively for Miami Trace, Delaney Thomas hit a double and a single and Mya Babineau hit a single.

Miami Trace has a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at Southeastern High School near Chillicothe. The first game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

On Wednesday, April 5, Miami Trace is at McClain at 5 p.m.

RHE

MT 000 002 0 — 2 3 4

ZT 002 040 x — 6 7 1