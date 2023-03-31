MT track hosts Falcons, Hurricane

The Miami Trace Panthers track team hosted a tri-meet with Clinton-Massie and Wilmington on a chilly, windy Tuesday, March 28.

Wilmington won the girls’ meet, scoring 86.5 points.

Miami Trace was second with 58.5 points and Clinton-Massie tallied 27 team points.

Wilmington also won the boys’ meet, with 85 points. Miami Trace and Clinton-Massie tied, each with 45 team points.

The girls team for Miami Trace won seven events and the boys team won three events.

For the girls, Abigail Kovalchik won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.08.

Kaelin Pfeifer won the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.78; Pfeifer also won the 200-meter dash in 27.26.

Kamika Bennett took first in the high jump, clearing 4’ 10”.

Sureya Lopez won the discus throw with a best distance of 101’ 1”.

Ava Shull placed first in the 800-meter run in 2:54.

For the boys’ team, Eli Fliehman won the 3200-meter run in 11:08.

Asher LeBeau won the 300-meter hurdles, clocking a time of 45.03.

Brice Perkins won the pole vault, clearing the bar at 10’ 6”.

Miami Trace has a dual meet at Washington High School Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Panthers will compete at Waynesville Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace girls results from March 28, 2023

4 x 800-meter relay: n/a

100-meter hurdles: Abigail Kovalchik, 1st, 18.08; Hannah Houck, 5th, 19.66

100-meter dash: Kaelin Pfeifer, 1st, 12.78; Bella Shull, 14.25; Hayden Butler, 14.92; Addison Laymon, 15.30; Zandra West, 15.44; Kadence Rose, 16.90;

4 x 200-meter relay: 2nd, 2:00.78 (Jana Griffith, Tori Johnson, Abigail Kovalchik, Mary Pfeifer); ‘B’, 2:21 (Sara Smith, Civnny Lopez, Kilee Holt, Kaelyn Fischer)

1600-meter run: Meghan Cory, 3rd, 6:14

4 x 100-meter relay: 1st, 54.6 (Kaelin Pfeifer, Kamika Bennett, Gracie Shull, Mary Pfeifer); ‘B’, 1:08.25 (Sara Smith, Ava Crank, Civnny Lopez, Kilee Holt)

400-meter dash: Lauren Farrens, 3rd, 1:12.06; Tori Johnson, 1:16.78

300-meter hurdles: Megan Brandt, 4th, 1:00

800-meter run: Ava Shull, 1st, 2:54; Zoey Blanton, 3:11; Chloe Gardner, 3:16; Kimberly Pena, 3:20

200-meter dash: Kaelin Pfeifer, 1st, 27.26; Jana Griffith, 3rd, 28.50; Abigail Kovalhick, 30.4; Bailey Miller, 30.94; Zandra West, 32.69; Sophia Schirm, 34.0

3200-meter run: Meghan Cory, 3rd, 13.44

4 x 400-meter relay: 3rd, 5:12 (Gracie Shull, Kamika Bennett, Bella Shull, Kadence Rose)

Pole vault: Kaelyn Fischer, 5th, 6’ 6”; Zoey Blanton, 6th, 5’ 6”

High jump: Kamika Bennett, 1st, 4’ 10’; Anslee Combs, 3rd, 4’ 6”; Lydia Abare, 5th, 4’ 0”

Long jump: Mary Pfeifer, 3rd, 13’ 3”; Addison Laymon, 4th, 13’ 2 1/2”; Gracie Shull, 7th, 12’ 9 1/2”; Kadence Rose, 9th, 9’ 11”; Hayden Butler, 10th, 9’ 9”; Ava Crank, 11th, 7’ 11 1/2”

Shot put: Sureya Lopez, 2nd, 31’ 1/2”; Emily Turner, 4th, 28’ 11”; Hannah Cummings, 26’ 7”; Jenna Bainter, 25’ 5”; Jordann Cockerill, 18’ 8”; Lynnie King, 18’ 6”; Brooklyn Radcliff, 17’ 10 1/2”; Haylee Entrekin, 17’ 4”; Brooklyn Picklesimer, 17’ 1”

Discus throw: Sureya Lopez, 1st, 101’ 1”; Emily Turner, 3rd, 83’ 11”; Hannah Cummings, 77’ 7”; Jenna Bainter, 68’ 3”; Lynnie King, 49’ 3”; Brooklyn Radcliff, 48’ 4”; Haylee Entrekin 45’ 11”; Jordann Cockerill, 45’ 5”

Miami Trace boys results from March 28, 2023

4 x 800-meter relay: 2nd, 10:28 (Keegan Williams, Justin Thompson, Josh Lewis, Connor Hostetler)

110-meter hurdles: Asher LeBeau, 3rd, 13.88; Ryan Smith, 4th, 20.00

100-meter dash: Jake Manbevers, 4th, 11.56; Cody Gibbs, 12.05; Landen Cope, 12.1; Jayden Jones, 12.18; Evan Mollett, 12.25; Ethan Wycuff, 12.4; Bryson Wallace, 12.44; Ayden Eakins, 13.34; Ray Finley, 13.56; Nathan Cockerill, 14.15

4 x 200-meter relay: 2nd, 1:53 (Terrell Statham, Angelo Friel, Lyric Dickerson, Jon Woolever)

1600-meter run: Eli Fliehman, 2nd, 5:06; Josh Lewis, 5:50; Joseph Thompson, 6:02; Keegan Williams, 6:09; Seth Thompson, 6:15

4 x 100-meter relay: ‘A’, 3rd, 47.8 (Jake Manbevers, Cody Gibbs, Taevin Brown, Landen Cope); ‘B’, 51.5 (Justin Thompson, Konner Orso, Terrell Statham, Malachi Jones); ‘C’, 52.88 (Jake Combs, Ayden Eakins, Jayden Jones, Ethan Smith)

400-meter dash: Bryson Wallace, 1:02.75; Ethan Smith, 1:07

300-meter hurdles: Asher LeBeau, 1st, 45.03; Ryan Smith, 47.25

800-meter run: Kooper Hicks, 3rd, 2:24; Connor Hostetler, 5th, 2:38; Joseph Thompson, 6th, 2:39.2

200-meter dash: Landen Cope, 4th, 25.08; Evan Mollett, 25.45; Cody Gibbs, 25.87; Justin Thompson, 27.49; Ray Finley, 29.33; Jake Combs, 29.5; Drystyn Cowman, 29.57

3200-meter run: Eli Fliehman, 1st, 11:08; Justin Everhart, 5th, 13:36

4 x 400-meter relay: 3rd, 4:04 (Landen Cope, Konner Orso, Kooper Hicks, Jake Manbevers)

Pole vault: Brice Perkins, 1st, 10’ 6”; Landan St. Clair, 2nd, 10’ 0”; Aiden Johnson, 3rd, 10’ 0”; Angelo Friel, 8’ 6”; Lyric Dickerson, 7’ 6”

High jump: Shay Salyers, 2nd, 5’ 6”; Will Dawes, tied 4th, 5’ 4”; Garrett Guess, tied 4th, 5’ 4”

Long jump: Taevin Brown, 2nd, 18’ 7”; Shay Salyers, 6th, 18’ 1”; Konner Orso, 7th, 16’ 1”; Jon Woolever, 9th, 13’ 4”

Shot put: Jayden Jones, 34’ 1”; Hayden Bartruff, 26’ 10 1/2”

Discus throw: Hayden Bartruff, 87’ 2”