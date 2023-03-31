MT kindergarten registration now open

Miami Trace Elementary School kindergarten is now open for registration until April 17.

MTES is very excited to welcome the Class of 2036 in August of 2023, with 10 different homerooms for the students to learn and grow in, and insightful, research-based curriculum.

Why should parents choose Miami Trace for their little ones?

“Miami Trace Elementary School provides many opportunities for families to be engaged throughout their child’s education,” said Student Services & District Operations Coordinator, Kylie Lanman. “Our teachers make learning engaging, hands-on, and FUN!”

Both new and returning students of Miami Trace Kindergarten will be required to register through the online portal at https://miamitrace-oh.finalforms.com/.

After registering, parents or guardians should check their email for instructions sent to set up screening. The screening dates will occur through Aug. 15-16. Make sure to arrive prepared with the student’s birth certificate, vaccination charts, and proof of residency, such as a utility bill etc.

Open house will be on Aug. 17 from 5:30-7 to welcome parents and students to explore the Miami Trace campus.

Starting dates for kindergarten will be staggered this year from Aug. 21-22, and the parents of students will be notified of when their children will start through the screening process.

Any questions regarding kindergarten registration or kindergarten can be directed to Miami Trace Elementary School Curriculum Director, Mrs. Nicole Fatica-Mavis at 740-333-2400.