FCSO: Male arrested for being naked in public

On Friday morning, a motorist contacted a deputy in the area of State Route 435 to report observing a nude male outside a vehicle in the area of Davidson-Sollars Road and SR 435, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Jason Havens responded to the area and located the subject, who was identified as Kelly L. Smith, 63, of Washington Court House. Smith, who was allegedly found unclothed by Deputy Havens, was placed under arrest and charged with public indecency.

Smith was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was booked and later released pending his appearance before the Washington Court House Municipal Court.