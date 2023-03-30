Launch Entertainment opens doors to community

A couple air hockey enthusiasts participated in a friendly game at Launch Entertainment at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville during its soft opening Wednesday. Launch officially opened to the public on Thursday.

A full prize wall with a variety of choices is on display at Launch Entertainment at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville.

Krave Pizza is one of the many options served to customers at Launch Entertainment at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville.

Two children played a virtual reality game while at Launch Entertainment at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville.