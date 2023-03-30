Man arrested for displaying firearm at local bar

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A local 44 year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly pulling a firearm out at Winkin’ Willy’s bar.

Just after 2:30 a.m., Washington C.H. Police Department officers responded to a complaint on 608 Delaware St. (Winkin’ Willy’s) in reference to the male subject — later identified as Roger D. Stumbo Jr. — allegedly pulling a firearm out and placing it on the bar counter.

According to police, the first witness informed them that the the subject, Stumbo, had been consuming alcohol during the course of the evening, and by the end of the night, Stumbo approached the witness and asked him (the witness) about a bouncer job. The witness then reportedly advised Stumbo that a bouncer was not needed, to which Stumbo responded by informing the witness that his hands/fists were “lethal.” The witness continued to reject Stumbo’s offer until Stumbo allegedly pulled out a handgun, laid it on the counter and asked if “this would do.” The witness then reportedly advised Stumbo to leave the business because customers are not allowed to have firearms in the bar.

According to police, the second witness and initial complainant advised that she heard Stumbo speaking loudly and saw him pull the handgun out and lay it on the counter. The witness then reportedly made the call to Washington Court House Police.

Once police arrived, Stumbo was reportedly advised by officers to lay on the ground, but refused to comply.

“Stumbo was again ordered to the ground by myself and Ptl. Copas, and he still failed to comply.” Sgt. Adam Phillips wrote in his report. “I then utilized a balance displacement technique and escorted Stumbo to the ground.”

According to Phillips, when Stumbo hit the ground, a Ruger EC9s slid away from him. Officers safely contained the weapon and arrested Stumbo, who was escorted to a patrol car and carefully searched. According to police, a waistband kydex holster was observed on his right hip.

Sgt. Phillips also stated that he noticed a cut around the area of Stumbo’s left eyebrow and requested Fayette EMS to the scene. The EMS reported that his cut would require stitches, so Phillips drove the subject to the Adena Fayette Medical Center emergency room. Once Stumbo was stitched up and cleared for incarceration, Ptl. Copas reportedly transported Stumbo to the Fayette County Jail.

“While enroute to the jail,” said Sgt. Phillips, “I made contact with dispatch who advised that Stumbo had several felony charges, one being a robbery.”

Stumbo was charged with obstructing official business (second-degree misdemeanor), illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor premises (third-degree felony, and weapons under disability (third-degree felony). He was then served his copy of the charges and advised of his court date and time.