Washington C.H. Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 27

Theft: At 9:48 a.m., officers responded to CVS in reference to a theft. A warrant has been clerked for the offender.

Theft: At 5 p.m., Robin Hughes, of Colonial Court, reported that money had been removed from his checking account without permission. A suspect has been identified.

Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication: At 7:31 p.m., Ashley Shepherd, at large, was arrested in the 300 block of North North Street after she was found to be intoxicated and unable to care for herself.

Violation of Protection Order: At 10:15 p.m., officers responded to Eastern Avenue in reference to a protection order violation/burglary/theft complaint. A warrant was typed for the offender, and Michael Merritt, of Columbus Avenue, was arrested a short time later. More charges are pending as the investigation continues.