4-H Tractor Club holds eighth meeting

The Fayette County 4-H Tractor Club’s eighth meeting was held March 27. The tractor rodeo is June 11.

The secretary and treasurer reports were given. Health report was on protecting eyes. Safety report was on baseball helmets. Environmental report was on recycling oil.

Demonstrations were Micheal Schappacher on ear tags, Bryson Dean on checking oil, Micheal Cook on tagging cattle, and Cole Kirkpatrick on tools for pigs. Shirts are $6.50, if club members pay $3 the club will pick up the slack.

Next meeting is on April 3 at the extension offices. The time will be 7:30 p.m. If there are any questions, call John Hiser at 740-948-2230 or Mark Hiser at 740-606-0501. Facebook is: Fayette County 4-H Tractor Club