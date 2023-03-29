Caleb Bennett continues recovery

The mother of Miami Trace High School senior Caleb Bennett, who was involved in a serious traffic accident on March 21, provided more updates on social media on Monday and Tuesday evening regarding Caleb’s recovery.

“Please continue to pray for complete healing for Caleb. His short term memory remains a problem, and nighttime usually leads to confusion and agitation, so please pray specifically for these things. We thank you all for the continued prayers and support! Physical Therapy is happy with Caleb’s progress and will recommend he do outpatient therapy; hopefully we can get everyone else on board,” Tiffany Bennett wrote in her Facebook post on Monday evening.

She provided another update on Tuesday evening.

“This roller coaster is exhausting! Please continue to pray for complete healing for Caleb. He was supposed to be transported to Dodd Hall at 7 this evening, but we are still waiting. It is so hard to hear him tell us how much he wants to go home, and here we are sending him to the inpatient rehab. We want what is best for him, and I pray this is it! Also pray that his confusion and short term memory get better. Thank you all for continuing to lift Caleb up in prayer and for loving our other kids, too!”

Caleb Bennett was seriously injured in a traffic accident involving a semi and pickup truck. At around 11 a.m., Bennett was traveling on Jamison Road in his Ford Ranger and attempted to cross US 22 at the intersection. His truck traveled into the path of a semi that was traveling westbound from the City of Washington Court House, according to authorities.

The semi struck the Ford Ranger, which careened off the road and suffered heavy damage. Bennett had to be extricated from the vehicle by authorities. He was then flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital.

Also responding were the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Washington C.H. Fire Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Fayette County EMS.