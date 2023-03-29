Launch Entertainment to open Thursday

JEFFERSONVILLE — Launch Entertainment, a leading provider of family entertainment, announced that its location at Destination Outlets will be opening its doors Thursday, March 30.

Hours will be 12 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 12 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The new location features bowling, arcades, and Lucky Putt Golf, along with Krave Pizza and Ice Cream and Hops Bar.

With over 15,000 square feet of family fun and entertainment, Launch will be a popular stop for families and shoppers to grab lunch and to have fun, quality time together, according to a news release.

In addition to its entertainment options, Launch Entertainment also offers a variety of food and drinks, including pizza and ice cream. Later this year, the new location will also feature Hops Bar, a full-service bar with a variety of beer and cocktails.

“We are excited to partner with Launch Entertainment to bring this family-friendly entertainment center to Jeffersonville,” said Jennifer Snyder, general manager of Destination Outlets. “We believe that Launch Entertainment will be a popular destination for our shoppers and families.”

About Destination Outlets

Destination Outlets is a 400,000 square foot shopping complex featuring a variety of brand-name and designer outlet stores for fashion, apparel, housewares, and more. The shopping center is centrally located right off Route 71 in Jeffersonville, and regularly hosts top-tier events aimed at bringing the local community together. For more information, visit destinationoutlets.com