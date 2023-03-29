Washington C.H. Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 29

Roger D. Stumbo, Jr., 44, 628 Campbell St., obstructing, weapons under disability, possession of firearm in liquor permit premises.

March 28

Michael Merritt, 27, 526 Peabody Ave., civil protection order violation (third-degree felony).

Kimberly A. Welborn, 62, 1001 Lewis St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

March 27

Jaden L. Hackworth, 18, 812 Delaware St. Apt. 38, failure to control.

Donald Hawk, 53, 1310 Washington Ave., right-of-way violation.

Ashley Shepherd, 36, at large, disorderly by intoxication.

Alexander J. Minshall, 24, 2161 Jenni Lane, Highland County warrant – unlawful restraint.