Greenfield Police: Two arrested in fentanyl bust

GREENFIELD — A search warrant served at a McKell Avenue home Tuesday resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of approximately 60 grams of fentanyl and around $6,000 in cash, according to the Greenfield Police Department (GPD).

The warrant was related to an investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the Greenfield area, which investigators found largely centered around 645 McKell Ave.

Daryl Bumgarner, 34, and Hope Rowland, 25, were arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl, a felony of the first degree.

Officers were assisted by the Paint Creek Joint Fire and EMS due to the hazards of fentanyl, according to a news release. The Highland County Dog Wardens were called to assist with dogs at the residence.

The bond has been set at $1 million for both Bumgarner and Rowland. The arraignment is set for this Friday in Highland County Court in Greenfield.