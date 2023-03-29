Unioto softball beats Washington, 16-3

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Lady Lion varsity softball team visited Unioto High School Tuesday, March 28 for a non-league game against the Tanks.

Unioto won the game, 16-3 in five innings.

For Washington, Jordan Mead went 2 for 2 with one RBI; Trinity Hixon had one hit.

Mikhaylee Ragland walked and had one RBI; Lilly Shaw, Kalana Smith and Tristan Hammock each scored for Washington.

Unioto had 13 hits and committed three errors. Washington had six errors.

Hannah Hull started and got the win in the pitching circle for Unioto. She pitched five innings with three hits. She struck out seven and walked one. She allowed three unearned runs.

Madison Haithcock started and took the loss for Washington. She pitched two innings with eight hits and 11 runs (three earned). She had one strikeout and walked two batters.

Ragland pitched 1.2 innings with four hits and five unearned runs. She had no strikeouts and issued one walk.

Smith pitched one-third of an inning, allowing one hit.

For Unioto, Abbie Marshall had three hits (two doubles and one triple), scored three times and drove in three runs.

Emma Spehct had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two; Ava Dettwiller had two hits and scored twice and Amaris Betts had two hits and scored one run.

Washington scored all of its runs in the top of the first.

Unioto scored three in the bottom of the first and eight in the bottom of the second. They finished the scoring with five runs in the bottom of the fourth.

In other games involving Frontier Athletic Conference teams Tuesday, March 28, Miami Trace defeated Huntington, 10-0; Chillicothe edged Circleville, 13-12; Wheelersburg beat Hillsboro, 10-1; Northwest shutout Jackson, 1-0.

Washington (0-2) was scheduled to play at Wilmington Wednesday and host East Clinton Thursday at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 300 00x x — 3 3 6

U 380 5xx x — 16 13 3