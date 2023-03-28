Naomi Sayre’s mother charged with obstructing justice

Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office have charged Theresa Sayre with obstructing justice related to statements made during the course of the investigation into the disappearance of her daughter, Naomi Sayre.

As previously reported, Naomi was found deceased in an upstairs closet in the Sayre home during the early morning hours of March 22.

Theresa was issued a summons for the misdemeanor charge and she was subsequently booked and released from the Fayette County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective Charles Kyle at [email protected]