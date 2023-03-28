Blue Lion baseball wins opener, 12-6 at Zane Trace

KINNIKINNICK — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team opened the 2023 season with a game at Zane Trace High School Monday, March 27.

Washington won the game, 12-6.

Will Miller started on the mound and got the win for the Blue Lions.

He pitched four innings with six hits, two runs (one earned), no walks and three strikeouts.

Evan Lynch was next on the mound for Washington. He worked 1.2 innings with one hit, three runs (two earned), two walks and no strikeouts.

Bryce Yeazel pitched 1.1 innings with one hit and one unearned run. He did not walk a batter and struck out one.

At the plate, Miller led the Blue Lions, going 3 for 5 with one run scored and one RBI.

Tanner Lemaster went 2 for 5 with a pair of doubles. He scored one run and drove in three.

John wall had one hit, scored twice and drove in two.

A.J. Dallmayer had one hit (a double) two runs scored and drove in two.

Jonah Waters had a double, scored one run, and drove in one.

Yeazel had one hit, scored twice and drove in one run.

Lynch walked twice and scored one run. He had two RBI.

Washington took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Zane Trace answered with two runs in the bottom of the first.

After a scoreless second inning, Washington erupted for eight runs in the top of the third.

The Blue Lions added one run in the fourth to take a 10-2 lead.

The Pioneers scored four times in the bottom of the sixth and Washington erased two of those runs with a pair of scores in the top of the seventh.

Brooks Hodson started for Zane Trace and pitched two innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

Rece Allen came on in relief and sustained the loss. He pitched two-thirds of an inning with three hits, six runs (all earned), three walks and one strikeout.

Gavyn Allen worked one inning for Zane Trace, with one hit, one unearned run and three walks.

Isaiah Kysor pitched 3.1 innings with four hits, two runs (both earned) one walk and two strikeouts.

Washington stranded 11 runners and Zane Trace left six on base.

In other games involving Frontier Athletic Conference teams Monday, March 27, Unioto beat Hillsboro, 22-0. Unioto had a combined no-hitter against the Indians.

The McClain Tigers beat Piketon, 3-1; Jackson blanked Reedsville Eastern, 14-0 and Central Crossing shutout Chillicothe, 4-0.

On Saturday, March 25, the Miami Trace Panthers shutout Legacy Christian, 11-0; Buckeye Valley topped Jackson, 16-6 and the McClain Tigers beat Adena, 6-3 and Circleville beat Chillicothe, 8-0.

The Blue Lions visited Unioto Tuesday. According to the Ohio Baseball Coaches Association, Washington is ranked No. 12 in the state in Division II and Unioto is ranked No. 6.

Washington continues baseball action with a non-league game at Wilmington Wednesday.

The Blue Lions hold their home-opener Friday against Westfall beginning at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 108 100 2 — 12 10 1

ZT 200 004 0 — 6 8 2