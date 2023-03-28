Two arrested for alleged drug trafficking

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — On Sunday, two locals were arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

According to Washington Court House Police, the department’s SRT team, along with members of the patrol division and Criminal Investigations Unit, participated in an investigation at the home of a known female suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jenny Jordan. Reports state that at the residence of 617 Broadway St., drugs, drug paraphernalia, and drug abuse instruments were seized from the residence along with fake US currency and other property related to the investigation.

According to police reports, a juvenile and two adults were found in the house during the search warrant. The adults were identified as 33 year-old Dustin Morris and Jordan. Both were arrested at the scene as a result of the search warrant.

The drugs reportedly found inside the residence are suspected to be methamphetamine and fentanyl, police said.

Morris was charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments. Jordan, who was the tenant of the property, was also charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments, permitting drug abuse and endangering children.

According to police, both suspects were transported to the Fayette County Jail. Fayette County Children Protective Services was notified, and the juvenile is with other family members at this time.